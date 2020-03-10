Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Invests $8.04 Million in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up 11.6% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $616,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.80 and its 200-day moving average is $223.85. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

