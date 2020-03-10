Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises about 5.3% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,537.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $71.09.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

