Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.6% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

