Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $48.62.

