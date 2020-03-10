DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0902

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $819.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

