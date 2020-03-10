DAPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $87,714.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00482002 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.06395094 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00056857 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003758 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitbox, STEX, Bitmart and txbit.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

