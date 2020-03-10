DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

DZSI stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.27.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

