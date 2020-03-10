DATA (DTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $83,131.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $83,131.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

