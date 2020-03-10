Databroker Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $7,213.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00482790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.19 or 0.06397481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057535 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.