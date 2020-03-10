Datadog’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog’s (NASDAQ:DDOG) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 17th. Datadog had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $648,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $3,085,430.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

