Datum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29,627.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Datum has a market capitalization of $875,618.46 and $29,627.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

