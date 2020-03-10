David A. Lemoine Sells 1,042 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.53. 693,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.94 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

