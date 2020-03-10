David Prentice Buys 4,758,930 Shares of Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) insider David Prentice purchased 4,758,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$38,071.44 ($27,001.02).

Shares of BRK remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday. 13,179,252 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brookside Energy Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.01.

Get Brookside Energy alerts:

Brookside Energy Company Profile

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds oil and gas royalties of approximately 100 acres in Blaine County, Oklahoma; and leasehold interest in 465 gross acres located in Payne County, Oklahoma, as well as approximately 160 non-operated working interest leasehold acres in the STACK Play, Oklahoma.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookside Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookside Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.