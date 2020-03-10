David W. Copeland Acquires 15,000 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 16,927,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after buying an additional 1,833,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

