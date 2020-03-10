DECENT (DCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $653,753.53

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, DECENT has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $653,753.53 and approximately $1,042.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007508 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000553 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, HitBTC, Bittrex, ChaoEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.