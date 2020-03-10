Decentraland Price Tops $0.0368 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $15.53 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Bibox, Binance, Bancor Network, Mercatox, UEX, DDEX, Upbit, OKEx, Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DragonEX, TOPBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, AirSwap and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

