Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) is New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s Largest Position

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. cut its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,102 shares during the period. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals comprises 28.2% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 4.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $129,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $902,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,653,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.08. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

