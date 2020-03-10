Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.08. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,624 shares of company stock worth $8,247,981. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

