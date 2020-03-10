DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $860.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $860.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

