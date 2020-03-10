DEEX (DEEX) Price Reaches $0.0084

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DEEX has a total market cap of $472,849.31 and $2,055.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004168 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000977 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.