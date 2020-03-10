Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:DELL opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,664 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth approximately $10,033,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 40.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 7.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

