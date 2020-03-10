Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 8% This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $909,865.63 and $136.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

