Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce $5.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $4.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.76 million, with estimates ranging from $18.69 million to $182.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.03. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,794 shares of company stock worth $78,989,606 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,602,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

