Denarius Price Hits $0.14 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 74.2% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $1.02 million and $160.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,277,975 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

