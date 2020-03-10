Dennis R. Glass Purchases 400 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CEO Dennis R. Glass acquired 400 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 897,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln National stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,362,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,516. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

