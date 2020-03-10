Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s current price.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,259. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Denny’s by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 10.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.