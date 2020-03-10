DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,360 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.63% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $204,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,700,000 after buying an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,951,000 after purchasing an additional 793,582 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

