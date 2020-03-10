DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Boosted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,582 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.44% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $180,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 130.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 201,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,932. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

