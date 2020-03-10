Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Depomed has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

