Dero (DERO) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Dero has a market cap of $5.77 million and $852,933.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,539,240 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.