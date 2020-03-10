Deutsche Bank Reiterates €114.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.36 ($135.30).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.93. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.