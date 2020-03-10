Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $103,687.18 and $74.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

