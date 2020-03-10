Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €23.95 ($27.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.91 and its 200-day moving average is €31.80. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

