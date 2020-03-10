Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW stock opened at €23.95 ($27.85) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.80.

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

