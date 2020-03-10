Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €37.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW opened at €23.95 ($27.85) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.80.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

