Devery Market Capitalization Hits $130,844.17 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Devery has a market cap of $130,844.17 and approximately $251.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Devery is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

