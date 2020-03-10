DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,614,120.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total value of $1,614,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $1,383,720.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.18. 1,510,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,736. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $1,518,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

