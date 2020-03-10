DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $130,500.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $12.66 on Tuesday, hitting $279.18. 1,510,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day moving average of $206.19. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

