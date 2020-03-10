DFS Furniture PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DFS traded down GBX 28.20 ($0.37) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 193.80 ($2.55). 156,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The company has a market cap of $412.13 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 246.80. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DFS Furniture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.50 ($3.58).

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.