Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $372.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $603,450.95 and approximately $372.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002210 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002362 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,437,672 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

