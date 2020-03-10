Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Director Acquires $19,680.00 in Stock

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Director Gerasimos Ventouris purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,684. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

