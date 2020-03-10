Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $124.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 238.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

