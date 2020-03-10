Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60.

DKS stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.53.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.