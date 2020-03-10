Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dicks Sporting Goods updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-4.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. 7,295,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.