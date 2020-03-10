Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $40.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 701,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $0. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,106 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 7,233 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.