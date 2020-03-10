Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $73,988,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $12,372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 114,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

