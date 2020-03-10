Digital Fantasy Sports Price Down 24% Over Last Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00050871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00481765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.61 or 0.06377513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00056218 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.