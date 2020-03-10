Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 44.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $628,590.10 and $29.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00696278 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001821 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

