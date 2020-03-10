Digitex Futures Price Reaches $0.0335 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.26 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

