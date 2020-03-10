Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $883,033.13 and approximately $541.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019286 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004254 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004679 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

